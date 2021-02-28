As a member of the group that worked on the pesticide notification program in Shafter, I completely agree with Karin Urso that we should have the right to know when and where pesticides are applied ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Cancer prevention starts with knowing about carcinogenic pesticide use before it happens," Feb 19).
It's been confusing and upsetting to see the state make a promise to us and then to have our own Kern County public official Glenn Fankhauser stand in the way. What is he trying to hide?
Three million pounds of pesticides each year are used just within the 7-mile radius of Shafter each year, and many of them are known to cause cancer. Our county is unique in its grower-to-grower notification system. So why can't residents have the same information? Public health depends on access to information.
— Gustavo Aguirre Jr., Shafter AB 617 Steering Committee member