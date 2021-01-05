I want to say thank you to Tom Mone for his excellent article on donor donations ("OTHER VOICES: Honoring donors who saved lives," Dec. 28). This hits very close to home for me and my family as my son's life was recently saved by an organ donor.
As a mother, I lift up a grateful heart to the donor and family for this most wonderful gift. The gift of life! There is no greater gift you can give than being a donor and saving the lives of others.
My son has been home for three weeks now after spending 72 days at Cedars Sinai. It is a long healing process but he has been given a second chance at life. I am and will always be eternally grateful.
Please, please go to donatelifecalifornia.org/OneLegacy and sign up to be an organ donor. There are numerous lives you can save just from one donor. Please give life to others by becoming a donor!
Paulette McBroom, Bakersfield