President Joe Biden is distributing a million and a half doses of vaccine. Gov. Gavin Newsom is centralizing vaccine distribution with Blue Shield for easier access. Kern County Public Health Services Department has set up the Kern County Fairgrounds to make distribution of the vaccine easier and more accessible. This is all so helpful.
So why can’t I find anybody anywhere who will give me my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine? And if I can’t get it in the allotted time period, am I out of luck? Do I have to wait and start over? No one can tell me. And I am 78-years-old, and navigating online for availability and access is next to impossible. In the meantime, all I can do is wait and hope that I am able to get my second shot on time.
I don’t have much hope of Biden and Newsom helping, but maybe Kern County will come through for its residents.
Wendy Mills, Bakersfield