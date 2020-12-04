Old people were ordered to stay home, which felt more like prison. We watched everyone else come and go as they pleased while we gained weight, became weak due to lack of activity, lived with pain because we couldn’t consult doctors, had anxiety set in and that brought on depression. We heard nothing but concern from government and news about our safety.
Now that the vaccine is available, we aren’t that important anymore. We paid dearly and deserve our lives back. Many of us worked and babysat. We want to help get our country back running.
It's not fair that we could have to leave this world with something shoved down our throats and without our children by our sides.
If the teachers union can scream for the teachers to get the vaccine first, then old people need an advocate too, and that's me.
Mary Hadnot, Tehachapi