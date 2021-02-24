Last year, $2 billion in tax credits for working families was left on the table in California — money that could have gone toward groceries, rent, clothing and utilities.
Why? Because most who qualified for the credits were unaware.
It is time to spread the word. That is why First 5 Kern has assembled a group of community partners to promote the availability of these credits, which can make a great impact on families. Working folks who made less than $30,000 in 2020 qualify for the CalEITC (California Earned Income Tax Credit). If they have a child under age 6, they may also qualify for the Young Child Tax Credit.
The average family gets back $3,000 from these credits, plus the federal EITC, and some may get up to $8,000 back. This can make a real difference to folks living paycheck to paycheck.
Research shows these tax credits can help move families out of poverty and are linked to better health and school performance for children.
It is estimated that between the various state and federal credits available to Kern County families, more than $60 million in refunds were left unclaimed in 2020. This kind of money could be a massive assistance to our neighbors and has the potential to boost our communities. To learn more about eligibility, you can simply text EARNITF5KC to 211-211 and follow the prompts. More info is also available at www.MyFreeTaxes.org.
With 2020 bringing crushing job loss and economic pain, families need tax credits more than ever. Please help get the word out so folks get the credits they earned.
— Roland Maier, executive director of First 5 Kern.