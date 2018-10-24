Recently I've attended several high school football games and came away with one question: Why can't stadium announcers get the players' names right? I've listened to names fairly common to this area get butchered by the guy-on-the-microphone and getting the right pronunciation isn't that difficult. Spend a few minutes with any coach and they can give you what you need, arrange them by uniform number and you're good to go. Keep in mind most of these athletes won't be playing at the next level. These are their glory days. At least honor their passion and hard work by getting the name right.
Sylvia Cariker, Bakersfield