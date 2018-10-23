Politicians, mostly Republicans, are playing the public for fools. Unfortunately, most are falling for it.
Watch what the Republicans claim the Democrats are doing, and it's exactly what THEY are doing. You can't get people to believe it. Why? Media? Bias? Lack of memory? It's the book "1984," and we are heading there.
How did the truth become fiction, i.e. fake news? I see posts on Facebook that are blatantly false. I search the fact-checking sites and post a link to the "real story," and folks don't want to believe it because of some perceived bias on the part of the site doing the fact checking. One can go back to direct quotes from politicians saying exactly the opposite of what is the current talking point of the day. For example, take the deficit and the fact that it's growing daily. Under the Obama administration, Republicans refused to allow any kind of legislation that would expand the deficit. Now they apparently want to ignore the idea that their tax cuts are the cause of this explosion in debt and instead blame it on "entitlements."
Trump and others claimed during the 2016 election campaigns that they would not touch programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, now they claim cuts must be made to get our deficit under control. Do you think we weren't paying attention? Our memories are not that short - at least for some of us. We are bombarded through certain news sources and social media with false and misleading information. It is imperative that we all learn to check the facts of what we're being led to believe from all politicians and all news sources. Let's get our facts straight, folks!
Karen M. Eterno, Bakersfield