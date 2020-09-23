Maybe it is about time for friends of Smokey the Bear and Woodsy the Owl to raise money for all of the things that the Forest Service has cut from its budget and can’t afford anymore.
Alongside educating the public on camping and preventing wildfires, how about putting sensor buttons on all Forest Service buildings so people with disabilities can open the doors themselves, especially now during COVID-19. No one wants to open any doors.
The government doesn’t seem to care, so perhaps friends can.
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville