I read with interest and some gratitude the opinion piece by Jack Hernandez regarding global warming ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Climate change is a personal concern," Oct. 9). While I do not agree with his premise, it was refreshing to see in The Californian a liberal view disagreeing with President Trump without vilifying him in the process.
I have remained silent these past years while liberals, led by so many in the media, Hollywood "elites" and duly elected officials who seem unable to recover from losing the 2016 election, have continued to harass our president.
What is the matter? Get over it. You lost, he won.
Despite everything you have tried, including the wasting of taxpayer dollars on a worthless "investigation," he has kept promises, strengthened the economy and brought unemployment to the lowest in decades.
Now the latest scam you are trying to foist on the public is to impeach our duly elected president. On what basis? For asking a question that should have been asked decades ago about the questionable ethics of Vice President Biden? What about the ethics of Secretary Clinton?
Edwina Gay Harlander, Bakersfield