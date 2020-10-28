Fifty years ago I was eager and excited to be able to vote at age 18. It was my chance to participate in this great democratic experiment. I felt it was required to make a strong, inclusive society work.
Why do people eligible to vote neglect to do so? Apathy, fear, anger and inconvenience are not acceptable excuses in my book. Or, just accept what others think is best for you and shut up. This is done in authoritarian countries, not here. Other countries have rigged elections, not here. I know I am preaching to the choir, but maybe each one of us can get just one other reluctant person to vote.
Eric Tikanen, Bakersfield