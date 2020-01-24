Capitalism invites competition, innovation and efficiency. Government, on the other hand, is not a proponent of any of these capitalistic concepts. Government, especially socialistic government, often gets in the way of capitalism by creating free market obstacles.
Socialism and capitalism are incompatible. California, having a socialistic government, is therefore unfriendly to capitalism. Gov. Gavin Newsom has set a timeline for California to be carbon neutral by 2045. He wants you to believe that doing so will help stop man caused global warming. The truth of the matter is that he wants California to be relying entirely on renewable energy. Of course that renewable energy will be in the form of electricity, which will be under the control of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), who the governor controls by appointment of the commissioner.
Renewable energy sets up an effective mechanism for wealth redistribution, one far better than hydrocarbon fuel energy. Review your utility bill. You’ll notice that when you use more of a substance, you go into a higher unit price bracket. That is wealth redistribution, as those with large homes or businesses pay more for the energy to heat and cool them.
Significant wealth redistribution is difficult to obtain at the gas pump as the price of the fuel is the same for rich or poor. However, when the energy for your car and other needs is electricity, it comes under the PUC and that allows for serious redistribution to take place.
The foregoing makes it clear why Gov. Newsom wants to eliminate oil production in California. He will also put refineries out of business with impossible regulations and discourage importing finished petroleum products by placing tariffs on those products.
Most will say, “But what about climate change?” The climate has changed from warm to cold as far back as the records go. The planet has in fact gone through multiple ice ages and warm periods, as well as sea level changes. All of this happened prior to man’s carbon footprint becoming significant.
Robert Hartley, Bakersfield