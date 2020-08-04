Friday's letters to the editor gave me quite a reaction. First, when reading one as to why he is voting for Trump it gave me, literally, a stomach ache ("Letter to the Editor: 10 reasons to support Trump," July 31). Then I read another letter and felt a whole lot better ("Letter to the Editor: Let down by Republicans," July 31).
As an 82-year-old grandmother who was a Republican for 55-plus years, I wish I could understand why anyone would vote for such an inept person for president. The first letter writer listed 10 reasons to vote for Trump, but I think I could come up with many more reasons to not vote for him. No. 1 would be the totally inept disaster the way he has handled the COVID-19 virus. He is already saying that the election will be rigged. Really?
We so need class, ethics and morals back in the White House. Remember, we must all get out and vote, hopefully, on the right side of history. We must get the country back into the great shape it already was before Trump took office.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield