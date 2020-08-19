Enough is enough! The incompetence of the president has perhaps caused a doubling of the number of people infected and dying from the COVID-19 virus. He was into early denial of the seriousness of the disease and didn't learn from other countries successes nor from his medical experts. The response by our inept administration to the virus has made the United States look clueless. The United States has 4 percent of the world's population and 25 percent of the COVID-19 cases. Disgraceful.
And now with the election coming in a few weeks, he is manipulating the postal service to delay mail-in ballots so they won't get counted. The vast majority of Democrats want to use mail-in ballots, while most Republicans do not. This is blatant voter suppression and completely unAmerican, if not criminal.
By using mail-in ballots, the public will be safer than going to crowded voting stations, thus saving infections and possible fatalities. But the president is not interested in saving lives, only in his election by hook or crook, and mostly crook. This man is not fit to be president and must be defeated to make America sane again.
David Keranen, Bakersfield