The Board of Supervisors always seems to take one step forward and two steps back. This vote to stop a planned program to send canvassers into areas of the county where there are many that don’t speak English is a good example (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20). These residents are entitled to the same information as English speakers for both their protection from the virus and ours. Building Healthy Communities Kern has done years of good work in this county. The Kern County Public Health director believes they were the right choice. Besides the money that will be wasted because of reimbursements due to Building Healthy Communities Kern, worse yet is the additional time it will take before we can get this important assistance to these needy residents of Kern County.
Millions of people around this country and many in Kern County believe that changes should be made in policing techniques at this time. Officers face many dangerous situations on the job. It seems that some are not trained sufficiently to handle very stressful problems. I am not for defunding the police, but I know for sure that we need to rethink how and who responds to different types of situations, especially if they involve people with mental health issues. Police reform is needed across this country to save the lives of many who don’t deserve the death penalty as meted out by local police. Who gets contracts for important work in this county shouldn’t need to agree with the supervisors on issues unrelated to the contract work.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield