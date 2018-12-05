Why are the “small cars” like the excellent EV Chevy Bolt “not selling”? It’s because GM proudly advertises its big pickups and SUVs and hides the EV Chevy Bolt in the backyard. And when futuristic minded-people want to buy one, there are very little, maybe sometimes none, available at the giant Chevy dealer.
We were one of the lucky few to get a Chevy Bolt, but our friends searched far and wide, unsuccessfully. How about advertising and making it available to the public? Maybe then you can keep your plants in operation. And you can pass on a cleaner planet to the next generation.
Eva Nipp, Bakersfield