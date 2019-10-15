As I read the most recent posits by published by a senior veteran writer to The Bakersfield Californian’s opinion section, I noticed she referenced something President Trump tweeted as reported in The Guardian on Sept. 28 ("Letter to the Editor: Country before party," Oct. 13). I guess she doesn’t bother to listen to the president when his entertaining rallies are televised. Talking about taking one’s time to offer a measured response! She then goes on to pose what would have happened if former President Obama would have uttered certain phrases or accusations.
Watching the “JV Team” ISIS destroy millennia old antiquities, persecute and kill thousands of Christian infidels and doing nothing so as not to offend anyone was chilling. Nothing President Trump has said or done has hurt me financially and spiritually as what was done by President Obama. First, I look at my most recent 457b statement and find that my retirement account has literally tripled in value since President Trump took office, under President Obama it at shrunk nearly 50 percent. Next, I just received my annual health care cost projections from the county of Kern. This year there are only modest increases projected. Thank goodness, I will only pay those increases for five months before I transition to Medicare. However I recall, that when I retired it was seven times less for my medical insurance, and I had a doctor who at that time waved the deductible. I lost my doctor but kept my plan.
In reference to the aforementioned writer, can you imagine if President Trump said, “Pass the Affordable Care Act and you will see savings in your medical insurance of $2,500?” And since SEIU, of which I was a member, heartily endorsed the ACA, perhaps it would be willing to contribute that $2,500 to the currently retired members to offset the huge increases in premiums and deductibles.
Greg Laskowski, Bakersfield