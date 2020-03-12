I am amazed at the lack of understanding of the typical California resident as to how little they know (or care) about the loss of our beloved oil industry.
With no more drilling permits issued by the left leaning state of California, what we have pumping is it. No more new holes! So our California oil industry (that supplies more than 50 percent of the total oil used by the U.S.) is literally going to dry up. That means that the 366,000 jobs and $152 billion are ending.
So, what is big oil going to do?
Looks like Texas, the Dakotas and other states that have oil want the business and big oil has had enough of Sacramento and the left.
So, where does that leave you and I and the state? As an agriculturalist, let me give you something to think about. Since the cost of agriculture is directly tied to the cost and supply of diesel, we are in big trouble.
So why should the Fed care? It won’t! The oil businesses will stay in the U.S., just not here.
Ed Davis, Bakersfield