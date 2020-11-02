In a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: The effects of banning fossil fuels on national defense," Oct. 27), the author implies that one of the political parties wants to ban fossil fuels, that this would disable our national defense and that we should consider this when we vote. This is straight up fearmongering. Our military, regardless of the party in power, would not allow their mission to be jeopardized for lack of fuel.
Regardless of the military, we need to decarbonize our energy supply to preserve the environment we depend on. The transition is already under way; renewable energy is one of the fastest growing segments of our economy. This transition will continue, with or without government help. With government help, it might happen a little faster (See OilPrice.com: “The Shift Away From Fossil Fuels Is Inevitable Regardless Of Who Is Elected”).
Of course, we will continue to produce and use fossil hydrocarbons for decades to come. With time, we will use less of them for fuel, even as we continue to use them for the many products we consume.
Rob Berthold, Georgetown, Texas