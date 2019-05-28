I worked for the Sheriff’s Office and for Kern County for over 30 years. I have seen some good things and bad things over that time, but I have to ask, how much does the Bakersfield Police Department pay for the use of the Sheriff’s helicopter? During my career, no one would answer my question. Now that the city of Bakersfield has a new windfall of funds, just what do they pay for helicopter support from the Sheriff’s Office?
The budget for Sheriff’s Air Support has gone down significantly, but it seems that it flies over my house a lot, and I don’t live anywhere near any unincorporated areas. Maybe we would all be safer if the city of Bakersfield took a portion of the “windfall” tax revenue and reimbursed the county for helicopter air support. I know that the helicopters would stay in the sky protecting us all with the right amount of funding.
Robert C. Yoon, Bakersfield