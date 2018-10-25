In a recent television interview, Cathy Abernathy was asked to comment on funding for campaign advertising. She mentioned unions spend unlimited amounts on ads. She failed to mention super PACs spend literally 10 times what unions spend on campaigns.
A great example is Marshall Tuck. He is outspending his opponent Tony Thurmond by millions for the superintendent of public instruction seat. Abernathy tried to paint local unions as the bad guys, but nationwide funded super PACs are the ones to look out for.
Thurmond stands for the kids, and Tuck stands for getting our tax dollars in the process costs of the billionaires funding him.
Darrell Winger, Bakersfield