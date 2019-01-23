With all that is going on at our southern border, isn't it comforting to know the government has a good handle on the plants and fruits coming in at the freeway Agriculture Inspection stations to protect our billion-dollar agriculture industry? I think there are about a dozen of them around our state. I'm most familiar with the one on Interstate 15 coming back from Las Vegas where I thought for sure I was going to have to surrender the banana I had smuggled out of the Caesars Palace buffet for the ride home.
According to its website, it has a positive return on investment. For every government dollar spent there, it saves $14 in future expenditures to resolve problems. Maybe the accountant could go to Congress and present some financial analysis to whoever's benefit?
Jim Wood, Bakersfield