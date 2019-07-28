Froma Harrop, in a column referencing current Democrat proposals (“Dems, send the wonks home,” July 23), says that politicians need to stop explaining how these proposals will work and instead turn into marketers, selling their ideas to the public.
From the politician’s perspective, this may be a good suggestion to get elected or to get new laws passed, but it is a bad prescription for the public. I certainly do not trust legislators, especially those thinking like a marketer, to reveal the full truth of their proposals without obfuscation or distortion.
Examples of political mendacity abound, but since Ms. Harrop spent the last half of her column discussing health care, I will hearken back to President Obama’s mammoth lie: “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.”
I mention the above in particular because Joe Biden recently defended his proposed public option for health care: “If you like your employer-based plan, you can keep it. If you have private insurance, you can keep it.” Sound familiar? Fool me once.
Ideally, unbiased, non-partisan journalists would investigate proposed laws, including detailing the unmentioned, unpleasant details. Does anyone know of any of these? They seem to be a dying breed.
