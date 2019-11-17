It is 1950. Imagine you are 4-years-old and your father re-enlists in the military. You spend the next 14 years going where he goes. In my case, that is seven elementary schools and three high schools. I was a dependent.
Now, imagine it is 2005, and you are 4-years-old. Your father brings you across the United States border as he searches for employment. You have entered the country illegally. You go where he goes. You attend numerous schools in numerous locations. You are a dependent. You are a Dreamer under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Our government, your government, now holds your future in its hands. I am praying and will continue to pray for your future here as my neighbor and, hopefully, fellow citizen.
Charles Cunningham, Bakersfield