We gather, soon, not to praise Caesar, but to elevate ones like him to high offices. We gather in November to examine the new, perhaps bury the old, and ask for change. For a turn around, maybe even for repentance.
What is working here in Bakersfield What is not? Where is the Kern River? Where are children smiling? Wherefore art thou homeless, white veteran? Wherefore art thou homeless, beautiful Black girl in sequined dress? Why? Are these things just or fair or merciful?
Friends — God help us — may we love even more deeply. Enemies — God help you — same to you. Let's all turn from evil. Doctors, lawyers, teachers, businessmen, gardeners, field workers, us among the unemployed: remember what you get up for in the morning.
Remember who else said "Papers, please" about 75 years ago. Remember the Holocaust, the Shoah, the slaves living in slavery in 2020. How can this stand? How can this be? Someone, explain Guantanamo Bay to your children. Explain Benghazi. Explain Iraq, Afghanistan, Valley Forge. Please.
This is it. Half of this country thinks the sky is falling down, and the other half doesn't know the difference between lawn and sky.
A vote of no confidence is also a vote. You have the right to continue in lovely, elegant foolishness. You have the right to walk in wisdom.
Now, where exactly did those rights come from? Ask your ma and pa, grandpa and grandma, abuelita y abuelo, et cetera.
Rachel Marie Simmons, Bakersfield