As I ponder the word "freedom," I wonder how many interpretations of it people make. Is freedom the right to take the lives of someone because of skin color, religion preference, difference of opinion or just because that person is disliked? Everyone has the freedom of choice: to wear a mask or not, even if it endangers the health of others, and the right to protest in marches, regardless of some who will destroy property or steal from businesses.
Our country was based on freedom from tyranny, yet there is an element to want to hide the history, regardless of the bad or good. We should learn from it. Some want to change names of streets, cities and even sport teams, in particular the ones with Native American names. To me these names were chosen to honor or respect our Native Americans. Would it be next to change the names of Indiana, Indianapolis, etc.? How about the Notre Dame team being known as the "Fighting Irish"?
Everyone has the freedom to hate or love. God gave us the commandment to "Love thy neighbor as thyself." In my 93 years of living on this earth, I have never seen the likes of hatred in our country. A lot of people must hate themselves. Just once put yourself in the "shoes" of others and see if your feelings are "Love thy neighbor as thyself." I pray for the common sense of people to prevail.
Betty L. Kouklis, Bakersfield