I’m frequently hearing, “I have a right to free speech,” with the implication that others are wrong to criticize the speaker. Those who assert their right to free speech in this manner miss some important points.
First, the Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech . . . .” The restraint is on Congress, not on other speakers.
Second, the framers apparently expected individuals to use judgment in their utterances, recognizing that a right to free speech comes with a responsibility to exercise the right productively.
Third, and perhaps most importantly, the right to free speech extends to all – including those who criticize the initial speaker.
Consequently, when I criticize inaccurate or hurtful comments made by another, I am exercising my right to freedom of speech. And when the initial speaker is a government official who utters dishonest or hateful statements, he or she had better remember that the purpose of the First Amendment was to assure my right to freely criticize him or her. The free exchange of ideas via civil discourse is the bedrock of any free society, and citizens have a responsibility to confront speech that is dishonest or destructive.
Bruce D. Hartsell, Bakersfield