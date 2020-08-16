Well it looks like America has been given a real challenge. Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s vice president choice. Harris is no choice for freedom; in fact, she is the worst person for the cause of freedom.
As District Attorney of San Francisco, she had a very poor record on prosecuting big cases. She mostly sent pot smokers to jail simply to make it look like she prosecuted many cases and was a very effective Attorney General while ignoring big cases that should have been prosecuted. Most district attorneys do not send pot smokers to jail. At best, Harris is a chameleon, always changing positions like an insecure child.
America cannot afford to have this Biden/Harris presidency; there is not a smidgen of moderate beliefs in either one of these choices. Socialism is their game, make no mistake about it. The left-wing Democrats have to be thrilled at this choice. Both of these candidates promise the moon except America will end up like a falling star if the Biden/Harris ticket is elected. America needs more freedom not less. America must chose the right presidency for our nation on Nov. 3, and we the people must decide what kind of nation we want to leave for our children. Freedom is everything.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield