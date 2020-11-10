To everyone who voted for Joe Biden, please, please, please do not let your (understandable?) hatred of President Trump compromise the future of this unique country by opposing a complete examination of this election. If Americans can't trust the process to be free and fair, all bets are off and we are no better than any two bit dictatorship. I think we can all agree that every legal vote should be counted, and every illegal vote shouldn't. If Biden really did win, so be it, and you have nothing to fear. Truth will win in the end.
Greg Lamb, Bakersfield