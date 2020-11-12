The final score of Sunday's game: Raiders 31, Chargers 26. But no, the Raiders won the game unfairly. The game was stolen from the rightful winner, the Chargers. Without evidence, accusers are making these false claims.
Through a sophisticated combination of maneuvers by the official scorekeeper, field judge, linesman, referee, official video replay camera crew and the Raiders management, the Chargers were unfairly denied the victory they were entitled to.
Undetected, the linesman shaved precious inches while spotting the ball for the Chargers, preventing critical first downs. The field judge didn’t call numerous Raider offensive penalties that would have stopped them scoring unfair touchdowns. After each Raider score, the official timekeeper deducted one second off the official game clock. This denied the Chargers five seconds at the end of the game when they would have scored the winning touchdown.
The referee, by remote control, directed the replay video technician to make it look as if the Charger receiver lost control of the ball in the end zone on the game’s final winning play. Prior to the game, Raider management and field officials coordinated this plan to unfairly steal the win from the Chargers.
Without evidence, the accusers are demanding the NFL suspend the official outcome of this game until every allegation of fraudulent official behavior has been investigated. They vow to fight in the court of their fans' public opinion until the final score of the game is reversed.
In varying degrees, evidence appears to suggest that not a small percentage of the 70 million fans in this universe unflinchingly believe mythological tales such as this. Perhaps the Nov. 3 election has something to do with this phenomenon.
Larry Holochwost, Bakersfield