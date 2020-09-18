Watching the news this weekend and hearing our president blame the West Coast forest fires on “forest management,” I cannot help but bring to mind the fact that most of these forests are actually federal lands. What that means is that our president is blaming his own employees for the lack of forest management and, as a result, the horrific fires.
If there had been enough Forest Service funding over the years to allow for the removal of a lot of the dead trees, these fires would probably be much more manageable.
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella