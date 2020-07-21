At this time in our lives, there are essential workers in tight spaces providing us with food and other necessities, thereby making them more vulnerable to getting COVID-19. My concern has to do with you who insist upon your right to frequent social gatherings in enclosed areas with apparently no thought to the likely contagious aspect.
Subsequently we have seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 patients, not to mention the burden placed on our already overworked medical professionals, who are at constant risk of contracting the virus.
Are your rights being infringed upon when you are required to wear a seat belt or stay within your traffic lane, laws designed for our safety? And so it is with this pandemic. It is my legal right to sit beside you on a bus if I have the virus. But is it my moral right? I need to protect you as you need to protect me.
Because you are having a few hours of fun in restaurants and bars and parties (which you deserve — which we all deserve), the virus is spreading fast and forcing the rest of us to wear the damnable masks, isolate, disinfect and have food delivered much longer than we had ever anticipated. Not fun.
If you are not following the guidelines, chances are you will end up in an eight-hour wait to be tested, or transferred to another city or state to accommodate you, or fighting for your very life.
On the other hand, we should all have learned a lesson. Months passed and people were so tired of the restrictions and thought they could be abandoned. But now that the number of those infected has sky-rocketed, we need to start all over and follow the advice of scientists and the medical community. All of us. It will be hard, especially for those of us who have abided by the recommendations with no break; but that’s the only way to defeat COVID-19.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield