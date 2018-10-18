Apparently, for President Donald Trump, the torture, murder and dismemberment of an American journalist by Saudi Arabia is just the cost of doing business. Some business with the United States, of course, but the REAL business Trump is concerned about are the private real estate deals the Trump and Kushner families have with the Saudis.
For years, Jared Kushner has been refinancing his failing family real estate business via suspicious dealings with Saudi Arabia, among others. The Donald, on the other hand, has been raking in millions upon millions via his golf clubs, hotels, including selling $40-50 million condos to Saudi royalty, all in violation of the Emollients Clause.
If that wannabe dictator occupying the White House refuses to defend American values, our citizens or our legal residents at home or abroad, and if Republicans in Congress don’t have the will or the spine to perform their Constitutional responsibilities of checks and balances, then “We the People of the United States” will fight for our values, our people and our freedoms, both at the ballot box in November, as well as by boycotting any corporation that does business with Saudi Arabia!
Get ye to the ballot box, and grab your wallets, fellow patriots!
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield