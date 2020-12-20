For nearly a year, President Trump has played down the pandemic, insisting it's just another flu. But facts are facts, and Trump, as well as several dozen White House employees, have all become infected at one time or another.
Undaunted, Trump is hosting several Christmas parties at the White House and one hosted by Mike Pompeo was huge with more than 900 invited — celebrations without any safeguards or regards to 3,000-plus Americans dying daily. Trump, after his COVID-19 experience, basically said it's no big deal, and he encouraging Americans to just live life normally, as if there is no risk at all.
Now comes Pfizer developing a vaccine without Trump's Operation Warp Speed subsidies which is being administrated to elderly in nursing homes and front line hospital workers. To no great surprise, the White House announced over the weekend it is intervening, pushing Trump and his staff to the front of the line, in spite of declaring COVID-19 no big deal.
However, the outcry of foul and hypocrisy forced Trump to backtrack, posturing and attempting to appear gracious for being willing to wait his turn behind front line hospital workers and nursing home residents. Who knew Trump could do what is right?
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield