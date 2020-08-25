Wow. I had to really calm my knee-jerk reaction to a prolific letter writer in Thursday’s opinion section ("Letter to the Editor: Two points," Aug. 20). After that, I come up with the following responses to some of the things he wrote.
Regarding Trump’s “keep[ing] the wheels of our nation moving forward,” you mean like reversing all laws that gave us cleaner air, less reliance on our limited fossil fuels and protected precious parkland and endangered ecosystems? About the “uninformed and swayable young human beings,” don’t you think you’re selling our younger Americans short? They are more informed, more critical in their thinking and less likely to make rash decisions due to seeing how things have turned out with previous generations. And I’m sure if we “ask[ed] any immigrant trying to come here” if America is great, they would be less than enthusiastic as they sit in an ICE detention center or languish in the heat for weeks at the border, awaiting a decision on their fate.
Just because this country is “great” for you and your small circle of family and friends doesn’t mean it’s great for the majority. And that’s the big problem that Trump isn’t willing or able to understand. This country is for all the people, not just those who think like he does.
Janice French, Bakersfield