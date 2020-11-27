What will Joe Biden do about divisiveness in the country? Well, let's first look at what we need. Since we all love to go back to the Constitution and the start of the United States, we should think about what the founders of our country would've wanted, bipartisanship.
For several years, extending even beyond the Trump administration, our country has been severely divided in political views, which has resulted in violence, even here in Bakersfield (in regards to a Twitter video that recently went viral). Benjamin Ginsberg, in his book, "We the People," talks about how George Washington warned against what our country has fallen into, the very powerful two-party system. This is why, no matter who you voted for, President-elect Biden's strategy of constantly repeating to his constituents that he will be a president to both sides of the aisle, not just to Democrats, is a very smart one.
Maybe it's true, maybe he will be a president to both sides and any third parties, and he could very well be, especially as we've seen a shift of the political spectrum largely to the right side. I hope that the Biden administration follows through on their promise to remain bipartisan and unite the United States of America once again.
Madison King, Bakersfield