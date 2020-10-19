In response to the letter in Thursday's paper regarding the future of the Supreme Court, I have to ask what fantasy world this writer lives in ("Letter to the Editor: Future of the Supreme Court," Oct. 15). Any normal person, or anybody who watched the confirmation hearings, could only come to the conclusion that Amy Coney Barrett was by far the smartest person in the room.
Stating that she is the most inexperienced and unqualified nominee in history is laughable. With her education, teaching experience and judicial experience, she just may be one of the most qualified to ever be considered for this position.
For two days, ACB was able to handle some of the dumbest questions asked by the Judicial Committee, never referring to notes, as those questioning her leafed through stacks of paperwork trying to find something to stump her on. She was able to respond to questions about cases that were decided even before she was born, proving she is extremely well versed in law.
The letter writer claims Republicans are changing the "rules of the game" and breaking precedent by pushing through this nomination. The Constitution requires the president to nominate a person to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and that the Senate will either confirm that nominee or not. As far as precedent goes, there have been more than a dozen vacancies on the Supreme Court during presidential election years and the sitting president has made a nomination to fill that seat.
The Supreme Court requires nine justices and that is what we will have when Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed.
David R. Carr, Bakersfield