“Lack of teacher diversity is hurting our students.” This concept is hurting our whole society. We are allowing ourselves to focus on the wrong adjectives.
When I was in military training, preparing to do battle, I never heard, "If we don’t have more diversity, we are all going to die.” We were training with adjectives that described battle skills, a strong influence on our actions, motivations and feelings. Like in the military, in everyday life, we should concentrate on the adjectives or descriptions, that will best build our families, community and nation. Adjectives matter.
Our news pours in with adjectives that refer to gender, race, religion and sexual preference. In an ideal America, these adjectives should be irrelevant. Descriptors that would build our communities and nation would be words like honorable, respectful, caring, righteous, diligent, supporting, helpful, dedicated and creative. We need to concentrate on the ideas that build and bind us together. The other descriptors serve to separate, divide and estrange each other.
Wouldn’t it be great if the next presidential election was a “race” over honor, respectability, trustworthiness and faithfulness? If we had two candidates with those characteristics, the nation would win regardless of the election outcome.
David Hanley, Bakersfield