Dr. Joseph Chang's recent candid Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Flattening the other curve that nobody is talking about," May 24) on the pandemic of social problems and most importantly children at risk echoes my sentiments exactly. I hope leaders in government, education and social services will all do their best to respond to the needs of our vulnerable children.
I was a substitute teacher for many years, often working in our lower socioeconomic areas, as well as serving as a community volunteer in many local social service agencies. I have seen first-hand the often deplorable living environments, parental neglect or inability to properly care for children that goes on in our area. I have no doubt there is now the potential for increased abuse and neglect as well as reduced nutrition for these vulnerable children not in school.
I commend the local school districts that have worked so diligently to provide at least a minimal bagged meal for many school families. Throughout these terrible COVID-19 months, our local and national news has been filled with articles on the great concern for the various homeless populations and the many nutrition, housing and mental and physical health programs developed to serve them. Don't anyone get me wrong, I have great empathy for this element of our society, even though I admit I truly believe many of them chose their homeless life style. I pray that as much emphasis and available resources are and will be put into checking on the overall well-being of our children, especially as they return to school.
Cynthia Icardo, Bakersfield