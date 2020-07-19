I lived on Sandra Drive from the age of 3 until around the time when my father died in 2002. My dad was part of the first graduating class of South High, my mom was one year later, my brother was in school in the late 1970s, and I graduated in 1984.
Only today do I learn about this “Confederate symbolism” at South High School ("As South High School considers changing mascot, alumni look back on times surrounded by Confederate imagery," July 12). Maybe I wasn't paying enough attention in my second favorite subject, history, or maybe I concerned myself with the present. For learning is good unless you stay stuck in its confine.
History is just that — it's done! Tomorrow's not guaranteed, so I'm working with today. Now rather you choose it or not, it's factually all anyone has. Today we are the sum of every choice we make!
Life is for the living, today is all we have. May we learn, live, laugh and love a bit more than before.
Sandee Foreshee, Bakersfield