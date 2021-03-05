A critical decision is coming up in just a few days that could affect public health in the community for decades. On Monday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will vote on an ordinance to fast-track the permitting of tens of thousands of new oil wells over the next two decades.
Oil and gas drilling is devastating to public health, especially for people in frontline communities, like those here in Kern, who live, work and go to school near these wells.
People of color, low-income communities and children are disproportionately affected by the public health impacts of oil and gas drilling. For example, one in four children in the southern Central Valley has asthma, one of the numerous chronic health conditions directly linked to extraction and burning of fossil fuels.
Fossil fuel extraction directly feeds climate change by emitting methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that is many times more potent than carbon dioxide. California has already been hit by severe climate change impacts, including extreme wildfires.
Renewable energy is our future, and we’re seeing more and more job growth in the clean energy sector every year. The oil and gas industry, on the other hand, is dying, and is no longer a reliable source of jobs. California communities need to focus their resources on making a just transition to a green economy.
— Meredydd Riggall, Bakersfield