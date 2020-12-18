I enjoy reading the opinion section for a good laugh. The Californian seems to highlight teachers and retired teachers. Teachers, in general, have an attitude that they're smarter than everyone else. Teachers go to college, then go into teaching. They spend their entire time in this liberal bubble. They have no real world experience. They claim the GOP is trying to steal the election contrary to ongoing investigations ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Subverting the election process," Dec. 15). Why are the liberals so afraid of states auditing the votes?
Maybe teachers should be more concerned with their failure in educating students — California ranks 37th in the nation — instead of lecturing others regarding politics.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield