The writer of a recent Community Voices column proclaims that reality is still here. He then displays his stunning lack of connection with that reality with his opening words ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Reality is still here," Feb. 8). He refers to the recent deadly insurrection as "the trespassing in the Capitol," and to the 2020 election results as being "outwardly resolved."
If that odd choice of words means the election is not actually resolved as far as he is concerned, and that the violent attempt to invalidate that election was nothing more than a mere trespass, then his flight from reality has been wildly successful.
Mona Sidhu, Bakersfield