Nearly everyone has a worldview, a set of presuppositions, through which we filter all other information. This was no more apparent, in my opinion, when reading the Q&A conversations another reader said she had at The Marketplace with strangers who are pro-Trump ("Letter to the Editor: True or false, ignorance is not bliss," Sept. 19). The questions attempted to ferret out the perceived flaws in the duly elected president, especially his character. I bet Bill and Hillary Clinton's character didn't cause Democrats or Progressives to reflect and stop them from voting for them.
Millions voted for leadership ability in the last election. Some moralities and "fair play" are trusted better than others. Having a president from the private sector has been an enormous advantage for America.
Gary L. Hoetker, Bakersfield