It seems like one political party or another is politicizing everything nowadays. One of the most polarizing issues used by our elected politicians to divide our country has been immigration.
For many years, our elected politicians have done nothing to solve illegal immigration. But it is solvable. Our country has diverted substantial economic resources to caring and providing for many of those who have entered our country illegally. Recent statistics published show that as many as 70 percent of illegal immigrants are receiving some type of government assistance, healthcare or other services at a cost estimated to be in excess of $100 billion per year, according to Center for Immigration Studies statistics. These tax dollars are being diverted from maintaining our country’s infrastructure, public safety and other needs.
The USA has been one of the most generous countries in the world and has done more than its fair share to help those in need. While our country has tremendous financial resources, we can no longer afford unrestricted illegal immigration to continue, as we cannot afford the cost and burden to our already overburdened social support system.
While I have empathy for those trying to emigrate from poor third world countries that have worse problems than we have, our country cannot continue to absorb these people. It is time for our government to solve the illegal immigration problem. Our government has spent millions of dollars to track its own citizens through TSA and other mechanisms. Fix the immigration system and provide an orderly path for those deserving.
