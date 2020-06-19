The Fourth of July is approaching and we on the east side of Bakersfield have been bombarded for days with nightly fireworks and huge loud booms. Not just in the early evenings, but big loud ones at midnight and later. Our nerves are frazzled and our poor pets are suffering. It is very unpleasant to try to a enjoy an evening outside only to be jolted by continuous fireworks. We have had it.
I strongly urge those of you who are setting off the fireworks to please stop this nightly practice. Also I urged neighbors who know who the bad actors are to report them. Reporting lets law enforcement know where the problems are. This can be done without giving your name. Let’s band together and try to put a stop to this. Report, report, report.
Within days, even more fireworks will be going on sale. It is my sincere wish that all fireworks sales be banned. I know that nonprofits depend on money from fireworks sales, but maybe it is time to look for more creative ways of raising money. Fireworks are the pits!
Carol Lair, Bakersfield