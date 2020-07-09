After the pandemic is under control, Kern County cities should consider alternatives to fireworks in order to mitigate the air pollution, injuries, fires and stress from the extremely loud noises. Intel has developed a drone LED light show, using 2,000 special drones, that is spectacular. Another company doing drone light shows is the Great Lakes Drone Company. These shows should satisfy the desire of most people to see an incredible light show while reducing the environmental impact, fire dangers, the number of firework-related injuries and noise pollution.
The yearly fireworks insanity has become an untenable situation here in Kern County. Our fire departments are overwhelmed every year by illegal fireworks. It’s time to ban all fireworks and do light shows instead.
Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield