A letter writer recently wrote, “The state of California is intent on economically devastating Kern County … with no plan for any other job creation here” (“Letter to the Editor: We need nuclear power for Kern County,” March 19). It is ironic because The Californian printed a story (“State budget funds study on cutting petroleum supply, demand,” July 1, 2019) which started, “The bill’s language suggests the administration wants to tread lightly on places like Kern that rely on oil production for jobs and tax support, saying the study should identify ways to manage ‘the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.’”
Turns out the California government does care about Kern and does have a plan to do something.
Here is another idea to change the situation with Kern County so there is less anguish in dealing with liberal California laws. What if the rest of California pooled our financial resources and ability to travel throughout California easily and worked to turn Kern County blue? Ten years ago, much of the interior of California was conservative, but in the 2016 and 2018 elections, Fresno, Orange and San Diego counties turned blue. We know it can be done. Kern County is the last conservative area that hasn’t turned blue between Fresno and Los Angeles.
Let’s finish the pattern that California voters have started.
Marcus Ruiz Evans, Taft