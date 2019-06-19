First of all, let me say that I thoroughly enjoyed reading Sam Morgen's story on owed library fees ("More than 40,000 Kern residents owe $1.1 million in fines to library," June 17). I found it to be well-researched and informative.
I was left with one question that the story didn't answer for me, however, and it is this: just like having a driver's license, having a library card is not a right, but a privilege. Is there ever a time when the public library, like the DMV, might say enough is enough to a repeat offender (someone who is consistently delinquent on returning their library books in this case), and revoke their library card privileges altogether? Or would that just be contrary to the library's goal to be a promoter of knowledge through books? Just curious.
Louis Medina, Bakersfield