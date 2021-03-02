Delano Mayor Bryan Osario has missed some key dynamics in his pursuit for a future that revolves around “renewable energy” ("COMMUNITY VOICES: It’s time to speak up to prevent more air pollution and protect public health," Feb. 3).
First, renewable energy should definitely be part of any entire energy plan — today it is. But understand that wind and solar are completely subsidized industries. Any jobs that come from it are basically government jobs because government pays for it.
Then there is the fact that wind and solar still require gas in some form to get from point A to Z. If you eliminate natural gas, how will people heat their homes? Cook their food? Drive to work? Is the assumption that in just a couple of years everyone will be able to change all the pipes and wires in their houses? Is everyone going to be forced to drive an electric car?
Just in the past couple of weeks the grid in Texas went down and couldn’t survive in the massive storm that swept across the state. The Texas grid relies on a sizable amount of wind energy that was not able to move. If you have watched the news, you know how this has worked out.
Let’s try and find workable solutions that include a comprehensive energy plan that understands the important need for the clean and efficient sustainability of oil and gas and the green energy he suggests.
— Laura Muneton, Bakersfield