In response to "Answers in Science" by David Keranen from Oct. 19, I'd like to point to Psalm 19:1. "The heavens declare the glory of God, the sky proclaims the work of His hands..." We don't need to be implanted with the information like read-only memory. All are without excuse: The knowledge of the existence of God can be clearly seen. I would challenge Mr. Keranen to study further, perhaps starting with the book "Cold-Case Christianity" by J. Warner Wallace. Using time-honored techniques of detective investigation and eye-witness accounts, we can deduce the evidence of God and Christ are true. No naivete needed. And I too am educated in the "the sciences."
Ellyce Baldwin, Bakersfield